Warum zeigen sich alle ungeschminkt im Bett?

Menschen auf der ganzen Welt zeigen auf Insta ihr wahres Gesicht: Früh am Morgen, gleich nach dem Aufwachen. Eine neue Challenge kämpft gegen inszenierten Schönheitswahn an.

Von , zuletzt aktualisiert am 12.07.2018, 01:03 Google+

Ob Normalo oder Super-VIP – auf unseren Social-Media-Kanälen versuchen wir oft, ein perfektes Bild zu vermitteln. Fancy Filter, gestyle Haare, Outfit on Point und natürlich muss der Lidstrich makellos sitzen. Vor allem auf Instagram ist die Bemühung gross, uns so cool und chic wie nur möglich zu präsentieren. Likes sind eben ein toller Ego-Boost, kann niemand abstreiten.

Aber dann kommt auf einmal Elaine Daneshrad daher. Selbsternannte «Pop-Art-Bloggerin» mit über 100'000 Followern und bekannt für ihre knallbunten, collagenartigen Insta-Fotos, die sie in ausgefallenen Klamotten und gewagtem Make-up zeigen. Die Frau ist fast zu cool für diese Welt. Und eben diese Stil-Ikone postet völlig unerwartet ein Foto, auf dem sie ungeschmink, mit leicht dümmlich-verschlafenem Blick und Schlabber-Shirt aus dem Bett direkt in die Kamera grinst.

 

Life’s not perfect, we’re not perfect, but through social media, we’ve all mastered showing these most “perfect” lives we all portray. So TODAY I’m launching a movement to change the way we see & speak about this!. . Social media has been a beautiful way to connect us around the world, yet statistics have shown how it’s also led to issues of mental wellness as we end up continually comparing ourselves to everyone else’s “highlight reels”—making us believe that we’re the only ones dealing with real life struggles behind the scenes. . So today, I’ve rallied an army of bloggers, actors, doctors, students, parents, & friends to STAND FOR A CHANGE & join me in launching the #WokeUpThisWayChallenge to bring some REALness back to social media by posting what to me, is the most IMperfect pic of ourselves— what we look like when we wake up in the morning. Something we typically wouldn’t post for the world — hence why this is a CHALLENGE. Taking part in my own request, today I’m not posting a pic as Fashionlaine— the girl who’s always chasing rainbows with her black cat-eye winged eyeliner. Instead, I’m posting as Elaine— a real girl who behind every great colorful pic has her own challenges she deals with too. . And now I’m asking YOU to unite & personally take part in this movement by bringing awareness & spreading this much-needed conversation around the world on your own Instagrams. Let’s do this altogether! See below for the rules on how to participate & share: 1️⃣ Post of photo of yourself when you wake up in the morning with the hashtag #WokeUpThisWayChallenge and talk about how you’re spreading the message to bring realness back to social media 2️⃣ Tag 3 (or more!) friends to challenge them next to post a morning photo 3️⃣ Mention in your caption that if people don’t want to participate by posting a photo, instead donate money to @ladygaga’s @btwfoundation which is committed to promoting the wellness of young people and inspiring them to create a kinder, braver world. . Now TAG @mayralobba, @sharonadane, @poisoneyeliner, YOU’RE IT! I nominate you to take on this challenge next! Are YOU brave enough to post what you look like when you wake up in the morning? ?

«Das Leben ist nicht perfekt, wir sind nicht perfekt, aber mit Hilfe von Sozialen Medien haben wir es geschafft, unser Leben möglichst perfekt darzustellen. Deshalb starte ich heute eine Bewegung, um das zu ändern!», schreibt die Influencerin darunter. «Soziale Medien sind ein schöner Weg, uns mit der ganzen Welt zu verknüpfen – die schaffen es aber auch, dass wir uns ständig mit anderen Menschen vergleichen müssen.»

Aus diesem Grund will sie die #WokeUpThisWayChallenge ins Leben gerufen haben. In ihren eigenen Worten: «Ich will Realität zurück in die sozialen Medien bringen, indem ich – und wir alle – ein Bild posten, das uns von unserer unperfektesten Seite zeigt: Am frühen Morgen, gleich nach dem Aufstehen.»

Supermodels machen auch mit

In guter, alter Internet-Challenge-Manier solle man zusätzlich zum eigenen Bild drei Freunde «nominieren», die sich der Aufgabe auch stellen und wiederum weitere Freiwillige zum Mitmachen animieren sollen. Wer sich nicht traut, sich selbst im Anit-Insta-Style der Cyberwelt zu präsentieren, der dürfe stattdessen auch eine Spende an Lady Gagas «Born This Way Foundation» entrichten, die sich für das Wohlergehen von Jugendlichen einsetzt.

Und die Aktion kommt an: Tausende Frauen – und ein paar Männer – überwinden sich und zeigen sich stolz und ungefiltert; mit Strubbelmähne, Hautunreinheiten und Morgenmundgeruch – den man zwar nicht sieht aber bei einigen Bildern doch ganz gut erahnen kann. Dazu gehören übrigens auch ein paar prominente Gesichter wie Supermodel Cindy Crawford oder Nicht-immer-ganz-so-Supermodel Daniela Katzenberger.

Kommentar schreiben

9 Kommentare

Zombie vor 6 Stunden
Hmmm? Ich Zombie, als Maskenbildner und Visagist und allgemeiner schminkfreudiger Mann bestätige der Leserschaft, das nur ein einziges Wesen hier in der Fotogalerie tatsächlich ungeschminkt ist und das ist das Baby, alle anderen weiblichen Schönheiten sind Mascara und Camouflagebedürftigt!! Obwohl ich immer bevorzugt habe, Frau ohne eine einzige Schminke so das man Ihre natürlichen rote Bäckchen beim grinsen sehen kann, so muss ich zugeben, das ab und zu Schminke auch ganz toll ist! Es macht wirklich Spass in kleinen Farbkästchen mit Farben zu experimentieren, ich schminkte mich als jüngerer auch regelmässig wenn ich an Gothicpartys ging, einfach so weil es mir nun mal Spass machte!! Ich möchte der Damenwelt noch gerne unter meinem Comment schildern und widmen, welches Hauptlied ich dabei immer beim schminken hörte, es gehört zu meinen absoluten weltweiten Lieblingsliedern!! Und nich zu vergessen ist : Frau ist IMMER schön, mit und ohne Schminke und Männer wo Frauen NUUURRRR mit Schminke geil finden, sind besoffen!! Besten Dank für die Aufmerksamkeit, euer natürlicher und Schminke Fan Zombie!! 😃
Beat vor 6 Stunden
Mein Schatz ,morgens nach einer schönen Nacht sieht richtig süss aus.Natürlich ungeschminkt.
TheMan vor 7 Stunden
darum haue ich immer gleich ab nach dem sex, bevor es wieder Morgen wird. Will mir ja nicht sowas ansehen müssen am frühen Morgen.
Ironie vor 7 Stunden
Also eine Selbsthilfegruppe für Social Media Victims auf Social Media...?? Im Ernst? Wenn euch das so deprimiert dann löscht doch einfach den Account?
