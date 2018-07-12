Warum zeigen sich alle ungeschminkt im Bett?

Ob Normalo oder Super-VIP – auf unseren Social-Media-Kanälen versuchen wir oft, ein perfektes Bild zu vermitteln. Fancy Filter, gestyle Haare, Outfit on Point und natürlich muss der Lidstrich makellos sitzen. Vor allem auf Instagram ist die Bemühung gross, uns so cool und chic wie nur möglich zu präsentieren. Likes sind eben ein toller Ego-Boost, kann niemand abstreiten.



Aber dann kommt auf einmal Elaine Daneshrad daher. Selbsternannte «Pop-Art-Bloggerin» mit über 100'000 Followern und bekannt für ihre knallbunten, collagenartigen Insta-Fotos, die sie in ausgefallenen Klamotten und gewagtem Make-up zeigen. Die Frau ist fast zu cool für diese Welt. Und eben diese Stil-Ikone postet völlig unerwartet ein Foto, auf dem sie ungeschmink, mit leicht dümmlich-verschlafenem Blick und Schlabber-Shirt aus dem Bett direkt in die Kamera grinst.





«Das Leben ist nicht perfekt, wir sind nicht perfekt, aber mit Hilfe von Sozialen Medien haben wir es geschafft, unser Leben möglichst perfekt darzustellen. Deshalb starte ich heute eine Bewegung, um das zu ändern!», schreibt die Influencerin darunter. «Soziale Medien sind ein schöner Weg, uns mit der ganzen Welt zu verknüpfen – die schaffen es aber auch, dass wir uns ständig mit anderen Menschen vergleichen müssen.»



Aus diesem Grund will sie die #WokeUpThisWayChallenge ins Leben gerufen haben. In ihren eigenen Worten: «Ich will Realität zurück in die sozialen Medien bringen, indem ich – und wir alle – ein Bild posten, das uns von unserer unperfektesten Seite zeigt: Am frühen Morgen, gleich nach dem Aufstehen.»



Supermodels machen auch mit



In guter, alter Internet-Challenge-Manier solle man zusätzlich zum eigenen Bild drei Freunde «nominieren», die sich der Aufgabe auch stellen und wiederum weitere Freiwillige zum Mitmachen animieren sollen. Wer sich nicht traut, sich selbst im Anit-Insta-Style der Cyberwelt zu präsentieren, der dürfe stattdessen auch eine Spende an Lady Gagas «Born This Way Foundation» entrichten, die sich für das Wohlergehen von Jugendlichen einsetzt.



Und die Aktion kommt an: Tausende Frauen – und ein paar Männer – überwinden sich und zeigen sich stolz und ungefiltert; mit Strubbelmähne, Hautunreinheiten und Morgenmundgeruch – den man zwar nicht sieht aber bei einigen Bildern doch ganz gut erahnen kann. Dazu gehören übrigens auch ein paar prominente Gesichter wie Supermodel Cindy Crawford oder Nicht-immer-ganz-so-Supermodel Daniela Katzenberger.



Und wie siehst du nach dem Aufstehen aus?